LOUDON, Tenn. (WATE) — A high school in Loudon County will be closed Tuesday, Aug. 8 after sustaining damage from strong storms that moved across the area on Monday.

Loudon High School will be closed due to storm damage. All other Loudon County Schools will remain open, the Loudon County School system announced Monday afternoon. Lenoir City Schools will be open Tuesday after dismissing early on Monday.

Credit: Charlie Brown II

These photos from Charles Brown, a teacher at Loudon High School, show large pieces of foam insulation strewn across the exterior of the school and the roof of the football ticketing booth blown off.

Strong storms caused thousands to lose power across the region on Monday and WATE received hundreds of photos of storm damage.