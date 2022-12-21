LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) – The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a suspect and vehicle that investigators believe are involved in a rash of recent mail thefts among northern Loudon County neighborhoods. Recovered mail is available for pick-up at LCSO for affected residents.

LCSO shared to its social media this week that its investigators are seeking the public’s help in identifying a vehicle and suspect whose images were captured on home security cameras. Detectives have recovered some of the stolen mail; it’s being held at LCSO and affected residents can contact investigators to claim their recovered parcels.

A suspect and vehicle caught on home security camera in recent rash of mail thefts in Loudon County. (Photo: LCSO)

“The vehicle and driver is a suspect in several mailbox burglaries throughout the Northern part of Loudon County,” LCSO states in its post, adding that the burglaries occurred in the areas of Lakeview Road, Lakeside Drive, Paris Drive, Beals Chapel Road, Stone Harbor Neighborhood and Millers Landing Neighborhood.

If you have information about these mail thefts, or the suspect in the photos, you’re asked to call LCSO Detective Kevin Kirkland at 865-988-2346 or the LCSO non-emergency dispatch number at 865-458-9081.