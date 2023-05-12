LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — A man who attended the Lenoir City High School graduation Friday night accidentally shot himself while leaving the ceremony, according to Lenoir City Police Chief Don White.

The male, who has not been identified at this time, had brought a gun to the commencement event at the football field, White said.

It is unknown at this time if the injured person is a student or someone attending the ceremony.

The man was walking back to his truck when the gun went off, striking him in the leg, White said.

While it’s not clear why the man brought the gun, White stressed that there was no malicious intent. It is illegal to have a gun on school property.

White did not know the extent of the man’s injury, but described it as “serious.”

The person could face charges for having the gun on school property, he said.

Lenoir City Police continues to investigate the incident.