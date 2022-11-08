LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — A man seen in a viral video was arrested on stalking and harassment charges, according to Loudon County Sheriff’s Office.

Jacob Yerkes was taken into custody after a joint investigation by the sheriff’s office and the Lenoir City Police Department. He faces charges of aggravated stalking and harassment.

Lenoir City Police said Yerkes made unsolicited contact with a co-worker and posted threats of violence on social media.

Social media posts showing threats made by Yerkes online garnered national attention and nearly six million views on Twitter. Public interest led to the Federal Bureau of Investigation Joint Terrorism Task Force to become involved in the case.

The investigation remains ongoing. A Loudon County Sheriff’s Office post said additional charges are possible and there is no additional threat to the public at this time.