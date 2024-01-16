LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — The roof of a marina dock has collapsed in Lenoir City, according to a release from the Lenoir City Fire Department.

The fire department released that it was on the scene of a structural collapse at the Dockominium at Fort Loudon Marina.

No injuries were reported. Evacuations were were completed before the collapse with assistance by Loudon County Marine Rescue and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

Photos and video of the dock show the roof laying across the top of the boats beneath it. A thick sheet of snow is also visible across the roof.

A roof collapsed at the Dockominium at Fort Loudon Marina. (Lenoir City Fire Department)

In Knox County, the Sun Life Marina – Concord also suffered a collapse of a metal roof structure. No injuries were reported, according to a post shared on social media by management.