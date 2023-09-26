KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person is dead after a boat crash at Fort Loudoun Lake near the dam according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

A spokesperson for the TWRA said that there were two men on board the boat. One is dead and the other has been taken to Fort Loudoun Medical Center.

The men were fishing Tuesday morning when their boat was pulled into the dam’s spillway and capsized, sending both into the water. TWRA said that one was quickly rescued by another angler on a different boat. The second man was recovered by workers at the dam and did not survive. TWRA said both were wearing life jackets.

The boat was recovered and taken for analysis by wildlife officers. TWRA said that the incident remains under investigation.

The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office assisted the TWRA with the water rescue.