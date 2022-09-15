LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash on Lakeview Road in Lenoir City.

Tennessee Highway Patrol reported there was a fatal motorcycle crash on 6620 Lakeview Road near Beals Chapel Road Wednesday, Sept. 14.

Mark Thompson, 65, of Lenoir City was riding his motorcycle south on Lakeview Road when he hit a deer that walked into the road, according to the preliminary report.

Thompson was thrown from the motorcycle. The motorcycle kept going 600 feet then stopped at the left side of the road.

Thompson was reported to be wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.