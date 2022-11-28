KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person was killed and another was injured in an interstate crash on Thanksgiving day in Loudon County.

The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and emergency personnel responded to a crash on southbound I-75 around 4:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Raymundo Carreon, 62, of Sweetwater was pronounced dead following the collision.

According to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the vehicle ran off the road to the left and overcorrected before it rolled over multiple times.

A passenger in the vehicle was also injured in the crash. Both occupants were wearing seatbelts.

Both lanes of southbound I-75 near mile marker 84 were shut down for a few hours following the crash.