LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A person died after attempting to avoid a collision on Tellico Parkway Saturday, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary report.

Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol were on the scene of a fatal single-vehicle crash on Tellico Parkway near Clear Creek Road around 7:26 p.m.

According to the THP preliminary report, a person from Vonore was driving north on Tellico Parkway when they attempted to pass another vehicle on the double yellow line.

The driver was reported to have swerved to avoid almost hitting another vehicle. Then the driver over-corrected, drove off the right side of the road and hit several trees.

The driver died after the crash.

All of the lanes of Tellico Parkway were closed yesterday due to the incident.