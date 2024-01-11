KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a pedestrian-involved crash on I-40 West near the Loudon/Knox county line.

LCSO deputies and Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers are on the scene of a crash. The crash was reported on the TDOT Smartway map at 7:56 a.m. On the map, traffic can be seen backed up to Campbell Station Road.

The public is told to be aware of delays in the area as crews work to clear the scene. LCSO said to use alternate routes if possible.