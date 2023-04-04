LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — One person died after crashing into a guardrail on I-75 in Loudon County on Tuesday, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

According to the preliminary report, 45-year-old Adam Jenkins was riding on a motorcycle on I-75 North near the 76-mile marker. Jenkins reportedly lost control and hit the guardrail. His motorcycle rolled into the right shoulder lane.

Jenkins was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Loudon County Sheriff’s Office deputies and a priority ambulance responded to the scene of the wreck around 5:46 a.m.

There were delays as law enforcement investigated.