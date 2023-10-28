LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Lenoir City Police Department is asking for help finding a teen who they say may try to hitchhike out of the area.

James “Aiden” Lowery, 16, left his home early Saturday morning, according to LCPD. He was last known to be in the area of the Kings Inn on US Highway 321 in Lenoir City.

Police say Lowery is autistic and that it is believed he may try to hitchhike out of the area.

James “Aiden” Lowery. (Lenoir City Police Department)

Lowery is 5’10”, 126 pounds with red hair and blue eyes. According to police, he may be wearing gray shoes, a reddish jacket, and may be carrying 2 white grocery bags and a black backpack with an orange LC on it and the Panthers logo.

Anyone who sees Lowery is asked to call 911 or the Loudon County E911 Center at 865-458-9081.

