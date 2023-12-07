LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office has been collecting toys for the Toys for Tots organization, which they support yearly. This year, they had some unique helpers – two of the office’s Trustees.

While pickup is not the only task involved in Toys for Tots, separating and ensuring that each child receives a few items from their wish list in their bag is a time-consuming process. LCSO said trustees Kaleb Giles and Joe Corbin, have been helping daily to organize the donations and ensure the operation runs smoothly.

According to LCSO, the efforts of the two trustee’s shows how a positive impact can be made, just by being able to help out.

“We hear the bad stories, but you never hear the good. So today I wanted to share a little GOOD from LCSO. These guys will tell you, their time in LCSO has allowed them to believe in themselves and learn their self-worth. It has also shown that helping others greatly impacts your life. We are so excited to see their growth in the next few months as they start over in the real world.” The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook.

Credit: Toys for Tots Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page

LCSO commented that they are excited to see Giles and Corbin’s growth as they start over in the real world in the next few months.

“They both have loved being able to help with Toys for Tots, just seeing what our community is doing for others. They both said when they are released they will come back to HELP!!” LCSO wrote. “They both loved seeing what the kids are receiving & asking for… and they can tell you they had never been apart of something so special!”

Toys for Tots is a non-profit organization helps provide the joy of Christmas for disadvantaged children between the ages of 1 and 13. The nationwide organization has distributed more than 650 million toys to 291 million children across the United States.

If you want to donate toys or give a monetary gift to LCSO’s mission to support Toys for Tots, please call 865-988-2300 or email alangley@lcsotn.org.