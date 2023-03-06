LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office is warning people of what it called “a new wave of scam attempts” involving the name of fallen deputy K-9 Sgt. Chris Jenkins.

Multiple reports have been made to the sheriff’s office about scams targeting people on dating apps.

“We at LCSO are disgusted that this scammer is using the name of Sergeant Jenkins in an attempt to defraud citizens,” Loudon County Sheriff’s Office stated in a social media post on Sunday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said the criminals are posing as Sgt. Jenkins and engaging in conversations with people through the dating apps, a scam that has cost several East Tennesseans thousands of dollars.

“These scams are targeting people on dating apps from other states that have engaged in private conversations with the scammer, posing as an interested, potential match on the app,” the post states.

“The scammer then identifies themselves as Sergeant Chris Jenkins, working undercover with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office, and threatens prosecution for various ‘crimes’ if the individual doesn’t pay them money.”

Jenkins was killed in the line of duty in February 2022 as he was working to remove debris from northbound Interstate 75. Jenkins had served the residents of Loudon County since 2002.

If you feel you have been targeted by this scam or any other scam, to please contact the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office or the Loudon County E-911 at 865-458-9081 to make a report.