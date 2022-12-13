LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — Law enforcement in Loudon County is searching for a suspect after a gas station was robbed in Lenoir City Monday, according to Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Zac Frye.

LSCO responded to reports of an armed robbery around 7:38 p.m. at the Shell Gas Station at 16289 Kingston Pike, U.S. Highway 70.

The attendant at the gas station told deputies that a man walked into the store claiming to have a gun and demanding money. The attendant gave the man the money and the man reportedly left the gas station.

However, the attendant saw no weapon and was not sure if the man left in a vehicle or on foot.

LCSO patrol units, K9 units and detectives, including the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, arrived at the scene. The deputies used a K9 to try to track the whereabouts of the suspect.

According to Frye, the search was reported unsuccessful. However, the evidence suggested that the suspect left the gas station in a vehicle.

The investigation is still ongoing.