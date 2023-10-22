KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) -The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office shared that a missing teen has been found.
Bryson McCall, 16, was found on Sunday, Oct. 22. He is safe according to LCSO. He was reported missing around 5:40 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21 according to LCSO.
Previously, he was last seen near the Greenway Walking trail in Lenoir City, wearing grey shorts and a grey and white Lenoir City Panthers hoodie.
This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app or sign up for our email alerts for updates.
Authorities say nearly 400 people go missing in Tennessee each year. That’s five people for every 100,000. Check this list of people missing from East Tennessee to see if you can help locate someone.