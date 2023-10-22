KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) -The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office shared that a missing teen has been found.

Bryson McCall, 16, was found on Sunday, Oct. 22. He is safe according to LCSO. He was reported missing around 5:40 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21 according to LCSO.

Previously, he was last seen near the Greenway Walking trail in Lenoir City, wearing grey shorts and a grey and white Lenoir City Panthers hoodie.