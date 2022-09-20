LOUDON, Tenn. (WATE) — A charity golf tournament honoring the legacy of Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sgt. Chris Jenkins is set to tee off next week. Organizers say the tourney will benefit his family.

Jenkins, who had served with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office since 2002, was hit and killed Feb. 3 by a tractor-trailer along Interstate 75 while responding to a report of a ladder in the roadway. The driver of the tractor-trailer has since been indicted on charges related to the fatal incident and another driver whom investigators say was responsible for the ladder was also charged and pleaded guilty.

While the tragedy has struck the hearts of many who knew and loved Sgt. Jenkins, as well as strangers who seek to support law enforcement – the greater community has responded in the following months with several events to honor him. The golf tournament is another example of rallying support for Jenkins’ family. All proceeds from the golf tournament will go toward aiding them.

The Chris Jenkins Memorial Golf Tournament is happening at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26 at the Tennessee National Golf Club in Loudon. Registration is open and can be found here.

On the day of the golf tournament, registration starts at 11 a.m., shotgun start at 1 p.m. Box lunch and buffet dinner, beer, and soft drinks will be provided. Mulligans and raffle tickets will also be for sale. Prizes will be given out for the 1st Place Team, Closest to the Pin, Longest Drive, Putting Contest, Hole in One & Beat the Pro.

Jenkins was a U.S. Air Force veteran and served with LCSO for 20 years, where he was a ranked sergeant and supervisor, K-9 unit officer, patrol deputy and corrections deputy. Prior to his service for the United States and Loudon County, he graduated from Loudon High School in 1992.

A few weeks after his death in the line of duty, Jenkins’ LCSO badge number, patrol unit and K-9 partner “Deja” were passed to his son, LCSO deputy Clay Jenkins, who told WATE 6 On Your Side that he believed God has a plan for everything, and he would carry his father’s legacy in service to others.