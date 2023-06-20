Police arrive at the scene of a Lenoir City Walmart after shots were heard inside. They found five rounds. (Courtesy of Tony Caudill)

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation is underway after shots were fired inside the Walmart in Lenoir City, according to Lenoir City Police Department Chief Don White.

White said a suspect shot five rounds into the Walmart on Highway 321 on Tuesday around 7 p.m. Officers arrived at the location and evacuated the building.

Officers are currently looking for the suspect involved in the incident.

WATE is on the way to the scene of the shooting.