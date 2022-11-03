LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) – A student was taken into custody on Thursday after a threat was made to Lenoir City High School on social media, the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said “a shooting threat” was posted to Snapchat and the school was placed on lockdown as a precaution. Loudon County Chief Deputy Zac Frye said a student is in custody and there are not believed to be any additional threats.

The Lenoir City Police Department is handling the investigation with assistance by the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office.

It is unknown at this time if the student was found with any weapons. The identity of the student has not been released.

WATE received multiple reports of the school going on lockdown. A sheriff’s office spokesperson said the school remains on soft lockdown.