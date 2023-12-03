LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A suspect was charged with attempted murder after a stabbing happened Sunday evening in Loudon County. The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. in the 100 block of Comer Private Way in Loudon, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

The victim of the stabbing was taken to UT Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

LCSO identified the suspect as, Dominic Comer, and said fled the residence on foot soon after the incident.

Law enforcement officials searched for Comer in the Steekee Creek and Corinth Church Road areas. He was considered armed and dangerous at that time.

Comer was arrested at 12:19 AM in the 1700 block of Corinth Church Road, LCSO said. He was charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault and taken to the Loudon County Detention Center.