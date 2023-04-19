KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A suspect was taken into custody in Lenoir City Wednesday afternoon following a standoff involving police and a SWAT Team.

Lenoir City Police Chief Don White said that officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute at a residence on Bell Avenue around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

White said a shot was fired by a male suspect inside the property once before officers arrived and a second time after they arrived on scene.

A female victim was able to flee the property. Officers briefly established phone contact with the suspect before establishing a perimeter with assistance from the Blount County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team.

  • (WATE)
  • (Brandon Jones/WLNT)
  • (WATE)

Negotiations were reestablished with the suspect around 90 minutes later and he was taken into custody. No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app or sign up for our email alerts for updates.

The suspect has been transported to the Loudon County Jail.