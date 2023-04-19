KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A suspect was taken into custody in Lenoir City Wednesday afternoon following a standoff involving police and a SWAT Team.

Lenoir City Police Chief Don White said that officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute at a residence on Bell Avenue around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

White said a shot was fired by a male suspect inside the property once before officers arrived and a second time after they arrived on scene.

A female victim was able to flee the property. Officers briefly established phone contact with the suspect before establishing a perimeter with assistance from the Blount County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team.

Negotiations were reestablished with the suspect around 90 minutes later and he was taken into custody. No injuries were reported.

The suspect has been transported to the Loudon County Jail.