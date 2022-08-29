TELLICO VILLAGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tellico Village has begun recovering after a kitchen fire destroyed the Tanasi Clubhouse on Saturday.

The Tanasi Golf Course opened up Monday morning at 8:30 Tellico Village shared. The golf cars were saved from the fire, and staff came in to inspect and clean them on Sunday.

“The Tellico Village staff has stepped up in a big way working through many obstacles to get the golf course operational again. It really is amazing what golf and IT were able to get accomplished to have the course ready to go today.” Tellico Village said in a release.

Golf operations and food service are being operated in the starter shack by the golf team, according to Tellico Village. For the time being, volunteers will also be driving the carts to and from the course for the time being.f

A Tellico Village Facebook post said that docks located directly behind the clubhouse appear to be unharmed. Residents with boats in one of these slips should park in the back parking lot to the left of the clubhouse and walk around the hole no. 9 green to reach the docks.

“We want to thank area first responders, our Tellico Village team and Villagers, and the entire East Tennessee community for their help and support during this time.” Tellico Village said.