LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred overnight Thursday involving two roommates.

The Loudon County 911 Center received a call just after midnight Thursday from a man stating he had stabbed another man, according to a Loudon County Sheriff’s Office social media post. Deputies and EMS arrived on the scene in the 900 block of Old Lee Highway in Philadelphia, Tenn. where they found the body of a deceased 52-year-old man with several stab wounds.

The victim was identified as Daniel Cisneros. Another man was detained at the scene, then taken to the LCSO Criminal Investigations Division to be interviewed in order for investigators to determine his involvement in the stabbing. No criminal charges had yet to be brought forward as of 9 a.m.

“This is a tragic and senseless outcome to a very avoidable situation and our detectives are working diligently to examine all of the evidence available to us to determine why this happened,” Sheriff Jimmy Davis said. “All of the evidence and findings will be presented to Attorney General Russell Johnson’s Office for their review. This is a very active investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.” said Davis.

LCSO says per protocol in any homicide investigation, the body of the victim was transported to the Knox County Regional Forensic Center for an autopsy. Investigators are awaiting the results from that procedure to be completed.

“Our thoughts and our prayers are with the families of those involved,” Sheriff Davis said.