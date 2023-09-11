KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A motion has been approved to delay the trial for the man charged in the death of Loudon County Sgt. Chris Jenkins.

The motion asking for a continuance was filed by Christopher Savannah and his counsel on September 8. In the motion, Savannah’s counsel said that additional time is needed to “adequately prepare for the defense.” The motion cites several issues in their preparation including one of Savannah’s blood samples not being tested by an independent laboratory and the ongoing search for an additional expert to testify.

Savannah’s trial was set to begin on September 13. A new trial date has not yet been set.

Savannah was indicted by a grand jury in August on charges of vehicular homicide by intoxication, vehicular homicide by recklessness, reckless endangerment, DUI, simple possession, possession of a handgun under the influence, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Feb. 3, 2022, Jenkins was moving a ladder off of northbound Interstate 75 near mile marker 74 when he was hit and killed by a tractor-trailer. A Tennessee Highway Patrol spokesperson reported the tractor-trailer also hit Jenkins’ patrol unit and two other vehicles.

A second driver, Sonny Beason of Loudon County, was charged with three counts of misdemeanor reckless endangerment and driving on a suspended license after investigators said he failed to secure the ladder that fell into the roadway.

Jenkins first joined the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office in 2002 as a corrections officer. He was promoted to patrol in 2003 and became a K-9 handler in 2007. Jenkins earned Patrol Supervisor of the Year in 2017. He was promoted to corporal in 2018 and promoted again in 2019 to sergeant.