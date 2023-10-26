KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people have been arrested on charges stemming from a shooting and robbery at the Lenoir City Walmart in June.

Fredricka Tameka Johnson and Joshua Leo Raby were arrested in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, according to the Lenoir City Police Department.

“It’s been a difficult case as far as having to go back and look at films and tapes. But a lot of time has been put in and congratulations to investigators Lynette Ladd, Jason Smith, Jonathan Yates with the Lenoir City Police Department. They’ve done an outstanding job in bringing these two individuals to justice,” said Lenoir City Mayor Tony Aikens.

Fredricka Tameka Johnson (Photo via Lenoir City Police) Joshua Leo Raby (Photo via Lenoir City Police)

The incident took place on June 20 at around 8 p.m. according to LCPD. The building was evacuated. In June, Aikens said a total of eight shots were fired inside the Walmart. No injuries were reported.

“We started going back and we started reviewing all this footage, which was a lot of footage because you had people running, fleeing the building, and we were very fortunate, we only had one person go to the hospital during that event, and that was due to chest pains because of the stress that occurred during that event,” said Don White, Lenoir City Chief of Police.

Two people were identified in the footage, and they figured out that a robbery had taken place. The investigators then reviewed more videos from Walmart and the surrounding businesses and discovered a vehicle that did not have a tag.

“We saw them remove the tag in a neighboring parking lot. The vehicle then left and went over to the Home Depot, picked the other suspect up and then they left. So again, the hard work had to continue. So probably 5-6 days later, we figured out the car and the people, but they were not from here. They were from Louisiana,” said White.

He went on to say that they discovered the suspects had been traveling from Louisiana to Chicago, Louisiana to Atlanta and to Lenoir City.

“Once we discovered who they were, they were traveling in a motorhome. They had two other vehicles with them and we couldn’t disclose their names in fear that they would go deeper underground once we had issued arrest warrants. So that was the reason that we could not give that information out to you all, the media, to pass along to our residents because we did not know who they were connected to here in Loudon County,” said White.

Lenoir City Police formed a partnership with Livingston Parish and their CID unit in the Baton Rouge, LA area. Johnson and Raby were found in the area a few weeks ago and taken into custody. They are currently being held in the Loudon County Jail on a $100,000 bond. They have each been charged with one count of aggravated robbery.

White went on to thank the law enforcement agencies in Louisiana that helped them with this case.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated with additional information.