LOUDON, Tenn. (WATE) — A local Powerball player won half a million in winnings on June 14 at a Loudon convenience store.

The ticket was sold at the Rocky Top Market located at 12501 Hwy. 72 North.

According to the news release, the winner added Double Play to their Powerball Play; and matched five of five balls in the Double Play drawing held after the Powerball Play. Now the lucky winner can pick up their $500,000 prize.

Double Play gives any player a chance to win additional cash prizes of up to $10 million with their Powerball numbers, the news release said. Players would play the same set of numbers in both the main Powerball drawing and the separate Double Play drawing.

The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation said they will not release any additional information until the prize is claimed.

The corporation said it operates based on the revenue it generates through the sale of its products. They have raised more than $6.7 billion to fund designated education programs.

For more information, visit tnlottery.com.