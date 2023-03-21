LOUDON, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews worked to restore power to customers as well as parts of downtown Loudon early Tuesday morning, according to Loudon Utilities Board. As of 6:50 a.m., all power should be restored.

In a social media post shared Tuesday around 6 a.m., LUB initially stated it was aware of the “widespread outage affecting most of downtown Loudon and other areas.” The post also stated that crews were en route to restore power “as quickly as possible.”

Less than an hour after that initial post, LUB updated it stating, “all power should be restored. If you are still experiencing an outage please contact our office at 865-458-2091.”

It was unclear how many customers were affected.

LUB was founded in 1939 as a public power distributor on the Tennessee Valley Authority, according to its website. LUB provides electric, gas, water and sewer service to over 10,000 customers throughout Loudon and Monroe counties.

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated.