Loudon County Schools superintendent resigns

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – Loudon County Schools’ Director of Schools, Dr. Jason Vance, announced his resignation Wednesday.
Last month, he had been suspended with pay.
“I felt it was in the best interest of all concerned that I resign. I
am glad the Board and I were able to reach mutually satisfactory terms for my resignation. I wish Loudon County Schools the best going forward and hope that they continue my goal of always putting students first.”
