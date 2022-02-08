LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — On Wednesday, February 9, Loudon County schools will be closed due to road closures related to a memorial procession for Loudon County Sheriff’s deputy Chris Jenkins.

The school system shared that the road closures and anticipated traffic volume will impact student transportation after lunch. Classes will resume as normal on Thursday, February 10.

On Wednesday, Feb. 9, a memorial service and celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. in the Loudon County High School gym. Following this, there will be a procession and burial service at Memorial Garden in Lenoir City.

Temporary road closures and traffic re-routes will occur around 1 p.m. on the following roadways:

Highway 72/ Highway 11

Steekee Road/ Highway 72

Highland Avenue

Highway 11@Browder School Road

Sugarlimb Road from Loudon Ridge to Highway 11

Jenkins was killed in the line of duty last week when he was struck by a semi-truck while removing debris from the road on Interstate 75.