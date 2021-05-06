Loudon County Sheriff: 1 arrested, 1 injured after shooting

LOUDON, Tenn. (WATE) — One person was injured in a reported shooting Thursday that also resulted in the arrest of one suspect, according to the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office.

LCSO spokesman Matt Fagiana said the agency responded to a shooting in the 700 block of Clear Branch Road. One victim was taken via Lifestar to the University of Tennessee Medical Center and their condition was unknown at this time.

One suspect is also in custody, but no further details about them have been released.

LCSO also said there was no danger to the community.

This is a developing story.