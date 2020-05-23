Loudon County Sheriff’s Office searches for missing 67-year-old woman

1  of  2
TELLICO VILLAGE (WATE) – The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 67-year-old woman who went missing Friday.

Geraldine L. Cadwalader, who lives on Chatuga Way, was last seen at 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

She is 5’11” and weighs 140 pounds. She has blondish-white hair and was lasy seen wearing blue jeans, a green t-shirt and a dark long sleeve zip-up hoodie.

Ring video footage showed her leaving her residence in her 2008 Mercury Milan. The vehicle was located a short distance from her home with no signs of Cadwalader.

If anyone has any information you asked to call Loudon County E-911 at 865-458-9081.

