Loudon County Sheriff Tim Guider won’t seek reelection in 2022

LOUDON, Tenn. (WATE) – Loudon County Sheriff Tim Guider will not seek re-election in 2022.
Sheriff Guider made the announcement during a commission meeting after serving the community for more than 3 decades.
He says he plans to finish his current term in May 2022.
