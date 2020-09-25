Loudon County Sheriff Tim Guider won’t seek reelection in 2022

LOUDON, Tenn. (WATE) – Loudon County Sheriff Tim Guider will not seek re-election in 2022.

Sheriff Guider made the announcement during a commission meeting after serving the community for more than 3 decades.

He says he plans to finish his current term in May 2022.

