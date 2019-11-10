Loudon County Sheriff’s Department needs the public’s help finding a vehicle involved in a burglary

Photo from Loudon County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page.

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE)- Loudon County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division is asking for the public’s help.

Officials need assistance locating a vehicle that was used in a burglary that occurred Saturday November ninth. Investigators say the vehicle was used in a burglary at Yacht Company off East Coast Tellico Parkway.

The suspect vehicle seen in the photo above is a two-wheel drive, extended cab, white Nissan Frontier.

Anyone with information on the regarding the vehicle or the owner is asked to call Detective Sergeant Marty Branum at (865) 986-4823 or the Loudon County Police.