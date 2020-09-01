Loudon County Sheriff’s Office upping patrols through Labor Day weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with the state highway safety office to stop intoxicated drivers throughout the upcoming Labor Day weekend.
The sheriff’s office saying people can expect to see increased patrols September 3-7.
Officials urge people who’ve had too much to drink not to get behind the wheel, asking they consider using a designated driver or ride share service.
