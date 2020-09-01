Loudon County Sheriff’s Office upping patrols through Labor Day weekend

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with the state highway safety office to stop intoxicated drivers throughout the upcoming Labor Day weekend.

The sheriff’s office saying people can expect to see increased patrols September 3-7.

Officials urge people who’ve had too much to drink not to get behind the wheel, asking they consider using a designated driver or ride share service.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter