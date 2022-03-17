GREENBACK, Tenn. (WATE) – A 17-year-old who was trapped for over an hour when his car was partially submerged in a Loudon County creek during a rollover crash has escaped unharmed.

According to the sheriff’s office, the teen drove into a ditch on State Route 95 late Wednesday during heavy rains. Investigators said the driver overcorrected when he tried to steer out of the ditch, causing him to drive off the opposite side of the roadway down a steep embankment.

The truck rolled over and ended upside down almost completely submerged in a deep creek for over an hour.

Luckily, a Greenback resident heard a horn blowing and called 9-1-1. Officers say the teen was wearing his seatbelt which helped save his life.

The driver was evaluated by paramedics at the scene and released to his family who were on the scene.