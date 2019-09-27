Loudon Fried Pickle Festival organizers warn of ticket scam

Organizers of the Fried Pickle festival in Loudon is warning that scammers are trying to sell fake tickets to the free festival.

Organizers warn not to buy paid tickets offered through Facebook. There is an official Eventbrite page with a ticket option but those are just to serve as a way to estimate how many people are coming to the free festival.

If you’re interested in checking it out, the Fried Pickle festival is coming up Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Loudon Municipal Park.

There will be live music, face painting, contests and more at this annual festival. The Planters Peanut Mobile is scheduled to make an appearance.

This year’s festival is hippie-themed so don’t forget to wear your bell-bottom jeans and fringe vests. Don’t forget admission is free!