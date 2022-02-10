LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Thursday the Loudon High School’s Culinary Arts program cooked a meal and invited first responders throughout the county to the school for lunch.

They made barbeque, southern pinto beans, and cornbread – along with a whole spread of desserts. The group holds a meal once a week, but this event was especially for first responders. It was a simple way they could show their support.

“We’re thankful for them – everything they do and we thank them all – so we figured we do something special for them,” said Isabella Hamilton, a student at Loudon High. “And just with all the events lately – we just want to support them make sure they feel at home and welcome to everyone and give them the support they need,” added Saydey Griffin.

“It’s phenomenal – we really love the support they show us all the time – especially in this time of tragedy they’ve really stepped up the whole school has supported law enforcement – it’s great,” said Sgt. Scott Newman with Loudon County.

The Loudon culinary team has gone out of its way to help officers during this time. The cafeteria staff also fed law enforcement for free last night after Sgt. Chris Jenkins’s procession.