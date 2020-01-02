Loudon police: Serial burglary suspect arrested

LOUDON, Tenn. (WATE) — Loudon police officials said Thursday that a “serial burglary suspect” had been apprehended following the coordination with several law enforcement agencies.

Burglary suspect Deshawn Rudd is in police custody and is believed to be connected to around 40 convenience store burglaries that occurred between June and late December 2019 in East and Middle Tennessee.

Deshawn Rudd. (Photo via Loudon Police Department)

According to the Loudon Police Department, detectives with the Loudon Police Department and the Loudon County Sheriff’s Department worked closely together with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies in order to apprehend Rudd.

Police saying that Rudd is believed to be responsible for approximately 40 convenience store burglaries which occurred between June and late December.

Those burglaries occurred as far north as Washington County, as far south as Bradley County and as far west as Putnam County.

Three of those burglaries occurred in Loudon County.

No further information was yet available. This is a developing story.

LATEST STORIES