Louisiana man charged with assaulting Knoxville nurse

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Louisiana man is facing several charges after police say he assaulted a nurse at the University of Tennessee Medical Center following an arrest for public intoxication near Knoxville’s Market Square.

Jonathan Rennels, 32, of Loranger, Louisiana faces charges of disorderly conduct, public intoxication and two counts of assault following two separate incidents just after midnight on July 4.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Walnut Street just after midnight for a report of a man attempting to fight other citizens. Police said he attempted to engage in a fight with another person and was knocked unconscious. A strong odor of alcohol, bloodshot eyes and slurred were detected. He was then transported to UT Medical Center to receive medical attention.

Once at the hospital, police allege Rennels punched a nurse while she attempted to place an IV in his arm and grabbed her while she attempted to get a urine sample.