Louisiana man killed in Smokies motorcycle crash

CHEROKEE, N.C. (WATE) – A Louisiana man died Thursday afternoon after a motorcycle crash in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park about 12 miles north of Cherokee.
Park rangers say Roger Clyde Anders Jr., 50, of Pleasant Hill, Louisiana, was traveling on Newfound Gap Road around noon when he lost control of his motorcycle, hit another motorcycle in front of them, and then veered into oncoming traffic, colliding with a small SUV.
Anders died of his injuries. Newfound Gap Road was closed for about three hours.