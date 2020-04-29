Louisiana toddler reunites with mom who has worked at coronavirus hospital for over a month

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Neighbors and friends in one Lafayette North neighborhood held a drive-by parade Tuesday to say goodbye to 1-year-old Harper Wheeler.
Harper, described by many as a little ball of energy, has been living in Lafayette with his grandmother, Gloria Wheeler, for the past seven weeks while his mom Tasha, a traveling nurse anesthetist, worked the front lines in Texas hospitals.
The parade featured some of his favorite sesame street characters.
On Wednesday, Harper gets to go home and be reunited with his mom.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: State, county COVID-19 case counts continue to climb; Gov. Lee sets date for safer-at-home order to expire April 30
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- LIST: COVID-19 assessment sites in East Tennessee
- Oprah to headline Facebook, Instagram graduation event
- Costco requiring face coverings for shoppers
- The Island in Pigeon Forge to reopen May 1
- Gov. Lee: Hair salons, spas, other personal care services to remain closed through May 29
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Gym owners prepare for reopening as state announces guidelines
- Coronavirus: Churches figure out how to reopen following Knox County guidelines
- Watch: White House rolls out COVID-19 ‘testing blueprint,’ but is it enough?
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Gov. Bill Lee issues Executive Order No. 30 repealing most previous orders
- Vice President Pence comes under fire for going without mask at Mayo Clinic
- Knoxville area hospitals announce phased reopening of nonessential services
- YMCA reopening gym facilities on Friday, May 1
- Coronavirus cases in Tennessee prisons rise to more than 750, testing ramps up