ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) — A suspect is in custody after a bank robbery in Louisville on Tuesday.

CBBC Bank on Topside Road in Blount County, near the intersection with Pellissippi Parkway, was robbed Tuesday afternoon, according to Emily Assenmacher, spokeswoman for the City of Alcoa.

The bank is about 7 miles, across town, from the Walmart in Alcoa where a false call about a robbery occurred around the same time as the bank robbery.

After finishing the sweep of Walmart, Blount County Communications reported a robbery at the bank on Topside Road.

The suspect fled on a motorcycle toward Alcoa Highway with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to a press release from the City of Alcoa.

“The suspect then wrecked on Alcoa Highway, fleeing on foot towards Airport Auto Auction. The suspect was spotted by APD units in the area and taken into custody by U.S. Marshal personnel, the department said in the release.

The cash and a firearm believed to be linked to the robbery have been recovered, Assenmacher said.

Anyone with information related to either the Walmart false call or the robbery incident should call the Alcoa Police Department (865) 981-4111.