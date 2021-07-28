Louisville prepares to host Wolfstock Music Festival

LOUISVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Wolfstock Music Festival is on the horizon and WATE 6 On Your Side got a sneak peek of the nonstop celebration of country music in Louisville, Tennessee.

Crews were busy putting together some of the infrastructure for the event, including the VIP seating and more. “The stage will arrive this coming Monday, August 2, it’ll be a massive stage, very similar to what you see at Bonnaroo or some of the other larger festivals,” said Don Tracy, executive producer.

The lineup for the festival includes Billy Currington, Jordan Davis, Priscilla Block, Lindsay Ell, Parmalee, and Jake Owen. Wolfstock takes place on August 6-7.