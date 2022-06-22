KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Unanswered questions continue to linger in the murder case of Kevin Smith Jr. The 16-years-old was shot to death on December 3, 2008.

Knoxville police say they found Kevin, or ‘Man Man’ as others knew him, dead from a gunshot wound inside an apartment at 404 Hall of Fame Drive. A relative of Kevin’s says he was shot in the head.

Kevin’s loved ones described him as being heavily involved with his family. He was also a very fast runner and loved football.

Right now, Kevin’s murder case is cold. Knoxville Police report at this point in time, any developments that have been made in Kevin’s case are not significant enough to indicate charges or an arrest for someone.

Kevin’s loved ones want justice. They say the last 13 years without him haven’t been easy and they think about him every day. He is truly missed. However, they are hoping somebody will come forward soon that can shed new light as to what exactly happened to Kevin on that December night in 2008.

“I can remember everything that happened that day. From the phone calls to the cries to the screams. I hope for justice. I hope whoever did this will pay for it and we won’t stop until we get justice,” said a relative of Kevin who wished to stay anonymous.

According to Knoxville Police, they take every unsolved murder case very seriously, and considering the length of time in Kevin’s case, they will likely need new information or valuable evidence from someone to arrest someone.

Kevin’s loved ones are hosting a vigil for him on June 25 at 11:00 a.m. at Crestview Cemetery. All who would like to pay respects are invited.

If you have any information about Kevin’s case, you are asked to contact the East Tennessee Crime Stoppers. There are multiple ways to give anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165, text **TIPS, go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.