Low-power demonstration reactor ‘Hermes’ coming to Oak Ridge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — State officials announced Friday that a low-power demonstration reactor called “Hermes” will be established in the East Tennessee Technology Park in Oak Ridge. Governor Bill Lee’s office along with the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe released the details of the upcoming reactor.

The company behind “Hermes” is the privately-funded advanced nuclear engineering company Kairos Power, which says the reactor is “a scaled version” of its Fluoride Salt-Cooled High Temperature Reactor (KP-FHR), which is defined by Kairos Power as an advanced reactor technology that aims to be cost-competitive with natural gas in the U.S. electricity market in order to provide carbon-free, affordable and safe energy. The project will be a redevelopment of a site at the Heritage Center, a former U.S. Department of Energy site complex.

“Oak Ridge continues to lead the nation in groundbreaking technology, and we recognize Kairos Power for joining this effort,” Gov. Lee stated in a press release Friday. “I’m proud of the energy development happening in Tennessee that will positively impact the U.S. and the world. We thank Kairos Power for choosing to develop their test reactor here in Tennessee to support their mission of developing innovative nuclear technology that will move the U.S. forward.”

Tennessee Valley Authority is also partnering in the project.

“Hermes” is scheduled to be operational in 2026. Kairos Power is investing $100 million and create 55 jobs to deploy the low-power demonstration reactor; Kairos Power also received $303 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Energy and Office of Nuclear Energy’s program for Risk Reduction projects to support the design, licensing and construction of the “Hermes” low-power demonstration reactor. Kairos Power says “Hermes” is intended to lead to the development of the Kairos Power KP-X, a commercial-scale KP-FHR.

“We are thrilled to join the Oak Ridge community and to build on the rich technological heritage of the East Tennessee Technology Park. The opportunity to demonstrate Kairos Power’s advanced nuclear technology in Tennessee is a major milestone on the path to a clean and affordable energy system in the United States,” Mike Laufer, Kairos Power CEO and Co-founder, said. “We are grateful for the support from our partners at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Tennessee Valley Authority, City of Oak Ridge, the East Tennessee Economic Council, Oak Ridge Industrial Development Board and the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and we look forward to continued growth and engagement in Tennessee.”