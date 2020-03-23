Breaking News
Knox County closes all nonessential businesses with ‘safer at home order’
Lowe’s donates $10 million to help medical professionals get much-needed protective gear

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

HIALEAH, FL – MARCH 01: A Lowe’s sign is seen on the outside of a store on the day the company reported a rise in earnings on March 1, 2017 in Hialeah, Florida. Lowe’s reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of 86 cents, versus 59 cents in the same year-ago quarter and the stock soared above 9%. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — While hospitals nationwide face shortages of essential items during the coronavirus pandemic, Lowe’s is stepping in to help.

The company is donating $10 million in essential protective products for medical professionals.

It’s part of a $25 million initiative to help support the company’s workers, customers and surrounding communities as the pandemic takes hold.

Lowe’s stores will also work under adjusted hours beginning Monday, March 23. The adjustments will give workers more time to restock and sanitize stores:

“We are temporarily reducing hours and closing all stores at 8:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and at 7 p.m. on Sunday, effective Monday, March 23. This will provide additional time for essential product replenishment and to thoroughly clean and sanitize our stores daily. In addition to our enhanced cleaning efforts across the store, we’ve taken increasing measures to ensure our cashiers and front-end teams are regularly cleaning their work areas and registers after each customer interaction.”

Marvin Ellison/Lowe’s CEO

Some of the money will also go to the Employee Relief Fund to help workers in times of disaster and crisis.

