Lowe’s to pay $100 million more in bonuses to hourly workers amid pandemic

Shoppers patronage Lowe’s home-improvement store on May 20, 2020 in Farmingdale, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) — Lowe’s announced Wednesday it will give an additional $100 million in bonuses to hourly employees amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The home improvement chain, based in Mooresville, North Carolina, will distribute the bonuses to hourly employees in all of its U.S. stores, distribution centers and support centers on Oct. 16. Full-time workers will get $300, and part-time and seasonal workers will receive $150.

“Throughout the spring, summer and now into fall, our front-line associates have shown remarkable resilience and dedication to our communities in the most trying times we have faced together,” Lowe’s president and CEO Marvin R. Ellison said in a statement. “We are pleased to provide this additional bonus as a thank you to our associates for their perseverance and continued commitment to our customers.”

It’s the sixth time the retailer has given bonuses during the pandemic. It gave out similar ones in March, May, July and August, and it increased pay by $2 an hour for the month of April.

With the latest round of bonuses, the retailer will have paid more than $675 million in additional pay to employees this year.

Additionally, Lowe’s is committing over $100 million in community support, including $55 million in grants to help rural, minority-owned and women-owned small businesses.

Lowe’s joins a list of other national companies that have given bonuses or increased pay to employees during the pandemic, including Walmart, Target and Kroger.