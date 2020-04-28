1  of  2
Lucas Hembree, who inspired thousands during battle with terminal illness, dies at 13

LOUISVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Lucas Hembree, a Blount County boy who inspired thousands with his story of perseverance during his fight with a terminal illness, died Tuesday. He was 13 years old.

Lucas was terminally diagnosed with Sanfilippo syndrome at age 3, a rare disorder that makes a child’s body unable to breakdown certain carbohydrates. He was not expected to live past age 10.

Hembree’s perseverance was an inspiration to many. The “Prayers for Lucas” Facebook group has over 36,000 members.

In March, Lucas celebrated his 13th birthday with a surprise visit from the Blount County Sheriff’s Office emergency personnel and received thousands of birthday wishes from all over the country.

