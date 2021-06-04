‘Lucky Penny:’ Dauphin Island cat reunites with owner in Tennessee

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) — Find a penny, pick it up, and you’ll have good luck. It’s a common saying. One cat from Dauphin Island named Penny must have a whole lot of good luck after it was picked up on the island and reunited with its owner hundreds of miles away from its home.

Penny’s owner, Monica Fleming, said had Penny not been found Thursday, June 6 would’ve been the 11th day she was missing.

Fleming told WKRG News 5 Penny often goes exploring, so when she didn’t come home one day, she didn’t think too much of it. She said, “I didn’t post right away because I thought, ‘Well, maybe she just got caught up and she’ll be back tonight because she has done that before.'”

When Penny did not come home for four days, Fleming made posts on several Dauphin Island Facebook groups looking for her pet. After making the posts, she got a message from a woman she’d never met. Fleming said, “She had pictures that she sent me, and it was Penny.”

Fleming said she and the woman talked and even video chatted to make sure the cat was in fact Penny. The woman said she saw Fleming’s post in one of the Facebook groups. The woman said when she found Penny, the cat must have lost her collar and seeing no owners, the woman thought she rescued Penny when she took her home.

Fleming said, “I was just like, ‘Okay, I gotta go get her.’ You know, it was just like picking up my daughter at school, I was like, ‘Okay gotta go now.'”

The drive was not so easy. Penny was all the way up in Tennessee. Fleming said the round trip took more than 13 hours.

“If I thought she was just a cat, I would definitely not have. I would’ve been like, ‘Okay she’s in a good home y’all keep her,’ but she is a part of my family, and I would do it for any of my family members,” Fleming said.

The drive might have been long, but Fleming said it was well worth it.

“Once she heard me start talking to her the whole ride back, she would look up at me with her big old eyes and just start meowing at me like she was telling me what had happened,” Fleming said.

Fleming said she plans on getting Penny a GPS tracker, so she doesn’t travel too far from home on her own again.