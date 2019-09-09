Luke Bryan to play concert at Blackberry Farm

WALLAND, Tenn. (WATE) — Country music singer Luke Bryan will perform at Blackberry Farm on Dec. 11.

The two-time Academy of Country Music and Country Music Association Awards Entertainer of the Year is currently in the middle of his “What Makes You Country Tour.” The tour ends in October and the concert at Blackberry Farms is the only concert on Bryan’s date list for December.

Guests will be able to “enjoy a rare opportunity to sing along to his heartfelt lyrics and take in his energetic personality in a setting you can’t experience anywhere else,” the luxury hotel said on its website.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10. The cost is $300, separate from a required room fee, and includes a group meal with community seating prior to the concert.

Bryan played a sold-out concert at the resort a year ago.

The 4,200-acre property at the foot of the Smoky Mountains is also playing host to Brothers Osborne on Sept. 10. Grace Potter is playing Sept. 19 at the farm.